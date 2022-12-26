Bargain hunters head to Falkirk's Central Retail Park
Sales shoppers hit the High Street and Central Retail Park in Falkirk earlier today.
Despite many large retailers now giving their staff a holiday on Boxing Day some shops were still open.
White goods were a popular buy with many people looking to bag a bargain.
However, other stores, including Next, M&S and Smyths will begin their in store sales tomorrow, December 27, although online sales have been running in many since Christmas Eve.
