News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bargain hunters head to Falkirk's Central Retail Park

Sales shoppers hit the High Street and Central Retail Park in Falkirk earlier today.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago

Despite many large retailers now giving their staff a holiday on Boxing Day some shops were still open.

White goods were a popular buy with many people looking to bag a bargain.

However, other stores, including Next, M&S and Smyths will begin their in store sales tomorrow, December 27, although online sales have been running in many since Christmas Eve.

1. Boxing Day sales

Shoppers head to Falkirk Central Retail Park to visit the shops which are open, including TKMaxx

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Boxing Day sales

Customers head back to the shops

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Boxing Day sales

Wet weather didn't put some shoppers off heading out

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Boxing Day sales

White goods - of all sizes - were popular sales buys

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3