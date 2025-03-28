Banter hunt: Comedian looking to help fill new book with top tales from Falkirk pub regulars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish stand up comedian Marc Jennings has teamed up a brewing firm to collect some top banter from pubs around the country.

Edinburgh-based Innis and Gunn had joined forces with Marc to find Scotland’s funniest pub stories for a forthcoming publication to be titled “The Book of Pub Banter and Confessions”.

Storytellers and raconteurs across Scotland are invited to submit their best tales to regale pub punters. The funniest entries will be published and rewarded with a case of lager from Innis and Gunn.

Dougal Sharp, Innis and Gunn founder, said: “Our pubs and bars are unique places, celebrated the world over for their atmosphere, beer, food and comedy chat. We all go there to meet our friends, share stories and connect in ways that are just not possible in other places.

Stand up comic Marc Jennings is helping Innes and Gunn find some amusing tales (Picture: Contributed)

“One way we all bond and connect is by telling and retelling our funniest stories, all sitting round in a group howling with laughter at the tales we are hearing. There is simply nothing better and we know that everyone knows exactly how this feels. Pure magic.

“We want to celebrate and cherish this connection between pals in our pubs and bars by launching a book which retells the very funniest stories. And so, we are inviting people from across Scotland to send us their funniest stories that are perfect for retelling in pubs.”

Comedian Marc added: “When we go to the pub, we say we’re going for a pint, but what we’re also going for is the patter. I’ve been in comedy for a long time and been around some of the funniest people in the country, but there’s still nothing that beats sitting around the pub having a laugh with your mates.”

People can submit their stories online for a chance to be featured in the book, with each published submission rewarded with a case of premium lager.

Douglas said: “We will select the stories that have us rolling around on the floor, and these will be published in the book. We would love everyone to share this call for comedy as widely as possible, to encourage the pal with an absolute gem of a story to get in touch, so we get the best from Scotland and put it into this book.”

Visit the website innisandgunn.com/pub-banter-and-confessions to submit your story.

