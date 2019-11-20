Bantaskine neighbours share prize pot after winning People’s Postcode Lottery

Five Bantaskine residents are celebrating after scooping £1000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Fordyce Gardens neighbours were entitled to a slice of the windfall when FK1 5BA was announced as a daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson (pictured) said: “What a brilliant surprise for the winners! I hope they go out and treat themselves to something nice.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities.

To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Friends of the Earth, which has received over £7.2 million in funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery in support of its campaign for environmental and social causes around the world.

Visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk for further information.