Banquet begins: New Falkirk Chinese buffet just a few days away from opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a brand new Chinese buffet in the Falkirk area have confirmed the venue will be opening at the end of this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement has been steadily building ever since signs were erected at the Beancross Farm venue, near Polmont, earlier in the year, pointing to the imminent opening of a new Chinese buffet restaurant at the venue.

Now the owners of the brand new Bejing Banquet Falkirk have confirmed the venue will be officially open for business on Saturday, with an unofficial “taster” session available the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Bejing Banquet Falkirk said: “We are opening on Friday, July 19 at 5pm. That will be a soft opening, then we will have a proper opening on Saturday, July 20.

Excitement has been building ever since the signs went up for the new Chinese buffet at the Beancross(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"We will accept customers on Friday night, but bookings are essential.”

Beancross Farm restaurant sadly closed its doors for good last year, but that disappointment faded away when people began to notice large red signs being erected at the premises, indicating the new restaurant is on the way.

Rui Lin, a well known owner of Chinese buffet businesses, lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 5 to construct an entrance porch extension to the existing restaurant at Beancross, West Beancross Farm, in Polmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, which saw the applicant changed to Beancross Invest Ltd, was granted on April 12 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Mr Lin is the owner of the Bejing Banquet chain, which already has restaurants in Refrew, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall.