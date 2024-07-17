Banquet begins: New Falkirk Chinese buffet just a few days away from opening
Excitement has been steadily building ever since signs were erected at the Beancross Farm venue, near Polmont, earlier in the year, pointing to the imminent opening of a new Chinese buffet restaurant at the venue.
Now the owners of the brand new Bejing Banquet Falkirk have confirmed the venue will be officially open for business on Saturday, with an unofficial “taster” session available the night before.
A spokesperson for the Bejing Banquet Falkirk said: “We are opening on Friday, July 19 at 5pm. That will be a soft opening, then we will have a proper opening on Saturday, July 20.
"We will accept customers on Friday night, but bookings are essential.”
Beancross Farm restaurant sadly closed its doors for good last year, but that disappointment faded away when people began to notice large red signs being erected at the premises, indicating the new restaurant is on the way.
Rui Lin, a well known owner of Chinese buffet businesses, lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 5 to construct an entrance porch extension to the existing restaurant at Beancross, West Beancross Farm, in Polmont.
The application, which saw the applicant changed to Beancross Invest Ltd, was granted on April 12 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Mr Lin is the owner of the Bejing Banquet chain, which already has restaurants in Refrew, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall.
