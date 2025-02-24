Bankview Care Home receives top mark from Care Inspectorate

Care home staff and residents are celebrating after inspectors gave them top marks following a recent visit.

Bankview Care Home in Banknock received the highest possible rating from the Care Inspectorate, the regulatory body supporting quality care standards across Scotland.

Julie Merrick, the home’s service manager, and her team were delighted to receive the Grade 6 – Excellent rating for their sector-leading care within Bankview. It also makes them the only home in the Falkirk area to have received the accolade in the last five years. They also received three Grade 5s from the inspection team.

She said: “I am so proud of the entire staff team here at Bankview. Over 50 per cent of our staff have been here for over 25 years and that makes all the difference when you’re building relationships and creating a ‘home from home’ environment.

Bankview Care Home residents Pamela Crawford, Bill Jack and Margaret Gowans cut the celebration cake to mark the excellent inspection report. Pic: Michael Gillen

"The team always go above and beyond to provide the very best of care for all of our residents and to see this recognised by the Care Inspectorate means so much to us.”

Bankview is set in wooded grounds off the village’s Kilsyth Road, and is a 65-bed nursing care registered home specialising in dementia and elderly support. The nursing and care team pride themselves on delivering “compassionate care in a welcoming environment”.

They are part of the Holmes Care Group, a family run business which has been providing personalised care and support for over 40 years across Scotland and England.

Alex Wilson, chief operating officer for the Holmes Care Group said: “We are so proud of Julie and her team, and grateful for all they do across every aspect of care delivery. We know how hard this grading is to achieve for any care home and we’ll be working hard to emulate this level of success across all of our care homes.”

Bankview Care Home staffL Jamie Brown, operations regional manager; Louise; Annan Noble, director of care and quality and clinical governance; Irene; Julie Merrick, service manager; Catherine; Lynn; Alex Stewart and Steven Fife, chef. Pic: Michael Gillen

The grading also comes just in time for the Holmes Care Group Staff Appreciation Week when residents and staff will be sharing in many celebratory activities such as prize bingo, karaoke and quizzes.

They’ve already enjoyed special celebration cakes to mark the occasion at a special event to mark the inspection report last Friday.