Banknock Slimming World consultant goes for gold

A slimming expert from Banknock has been recognised for her ‘exceptional’ work helping more than 150 people in the area to lose weight and form new habits to stay slim for life.

Claire Aitkenhead, who runs the Banknock and Carron Slimming World groups every week, was presented with a prestigious Gold Award by Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE and TV Presenter Ore Oduba at the slimming organisation’s annual national awards ceremony in Birmingham.

In August 2018 Claire became one of Slimming World’s high-flying Gold consultants for

the first time, an accolade awarded in recognition of achieving the highest levels of

support for slimmers.

She said: “I’m delighted to have received this Gold Award, and it feels even more

special as it is Slimming World’s 50th birthday year. I truly love my job and I feel so passionate about helping people to change their lives by losing weight.

“Seeing them achieve their dreams is so rewarding and being given this recognition really is the icing on the cake.

“It’s not just a triumph for me but also for the 153 members in the Banknock group. They’re the ones who make it the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.

“That’s as well as their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and getting more active, of course.”

TV Presenter and former BBC Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, who hosted the Slimming World Awards said: “It was a real honor to meet Claire and the other award winners. The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – and then gone on to help other people change their lives too – were so inspirational.”

To find out more about Claire’s classses call her on 07479471157.