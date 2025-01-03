Banknock raised Karine Polwart takes part in Edinburgh First Footin' concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk-born singer Karine Polwart helped welcome in the New Year at a special event in Edinburgh.

She took part in the First Footin’ afternoon of music in the historic St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital and enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

Along with choir director Stephen Deazley and 200 community singers, the acclaimed folk musician took part in Come Away In.

People were invited to come into the 900-year-old cathedral throughout the afternoon to listen to the music in the atmospheric surroundings.

Karine Polwart at the New Year's Day event in Edinburgh. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Born in Banknock, she has been hailed as “one of the greatest singer-songwriters in Britain”.

Since she began her career in 2000, she regularly plays with her brother Steven and Inge Thomson.

Her upcoming concerts include The Back of Winter as part of Celtic Connections on Saturday, February 1 at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

This is preceded by sold out workshops to bring together a community choir of 300 singers.

Karine Polwart and the Come Away In choir at St Giles Cathedral. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The concert brings the one-off choir to the concert hall stage, led by Stephen Deazley, in an evening that will celebrate 25 years of Karine’s song-making and singing. It also features Steven Polwart, Inge Thomson, Dave Milligan and percussionist, Calum McIntyre.

In March she will be performing in An Evening With Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, and Karine Polwart at venues around the country, including the London Palladium. A second night has been added in Edinburgh on March 8 due to demand. The trio will be playing songs from their new album Looking For The Thread and from across their catalogues.