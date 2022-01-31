Banknock housing: Developer looks to build 19 homes
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to create 19 houses in the Banknock area.
Glasgow-based Hamilton Brown Developments, run by Richard Hamilton and Alexander Brown, sent in the application, which council planners received on Tuesday, January 25, to construct 19 houses on land to the north west of Garngrew Cottage, Glenview, Banknock.
The only other planning application associated with this specific locations was a proposal from Sandy Brown to improve contours of land, which was given the go ahead back in March 2011.