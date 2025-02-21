Banknock family donate two cuddle cots to FVRH in memory of baby Darryis

A family’s desire to help other families through the traumatic loss of a baby saw them raise hundreds of pounds.

Sadly, Sarah-Jane and Derek Inglis know only too well what a difficult time it can be when they faced the agony of losing their son Darryis shortly after his birth on February 7, 2023.

But thanks to the provision of a cold or cuddle cot as they are also known, the family were able to bring their little one home to spend some precious extra time with him.

But these special cots are in limited supply and the couple were determined to fundraise so that other parents faced with the tragic loss will be able to benefit from one.

Presentation of the two cuddle cots, back left to right: Pamela Connolly, senior charge nurse and netonatal ward manager; Helen Bauld, lead nurse Paediatraics/neonatal; Sarah-Jane Inglis; Derek Inglis; and front, Peter Abels, consultant obstetrician gynaecologist. Pic: Contributed

Last December Sarah-Jane, supported by family and friends, held a fundraising night in Banknock Community Hall in the hope of getting enough money for a cot.

There were raffles and bingo games with prizes donated by individuals and businesses, as well as a buffet generously gifted by Three Little Pigs catering company.

Such was the support that the couple were able to buy not one but two cuddle cots.

On what would have been their little one’s second birthday, they went back to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to hand over the vital cots.

Derek and Sarah-Jane Inglis with baby, Ahmenadeel, now 11 months, fundraised to buy a cuddle cot. Pic: Contributed

Sarah-Jane, 35, said it was the best but worst day when their gorgeous gorgeous boy Darryis was born and only lived a short time.

She added: “Although we are still fighting for justice for him and talk about him daily, we feel we would like to do more.

"If it wasn't for the NHS giving us a cold cot, we would never have been given extra time with Darryis and wouldn't be allowed to take him home – for this we are forever grateful.

"When we where allowed to take him home we where told there was a shortage of funding for these cots and they only have four. They were quite old and unfortunately for us we received a broken one and had to rush back to the hospital before Darryis’s body temperature went up.”

Sarah-Jane said she still smiles when she pictures them returning to find her mum with the baby on a bag of frozen peas to keep him cool – “it was just a granny doing what she could for her little one”.

She added that not only will the cots keep Darryis's name alive, but it is also helping other families spend some more precious time with their baby.

Sarah-Jane and Derek, 33, now say they are blessed with their son Ahmenadeel, who turns one on March 23, and they also set up a JustGiving page for people to donate.

Cuddle cots cost upwards of £1100 and are a refrigerated piece of equipment that keeps a baby's body cool after death. This allows parents and families to spend more time with their baby to create memories, and make important decisions without feeling pressured.”

The grateful parents thanked everyone who had supported all their fundraising, adding that they were “over the moon to be able to present not one but two cots” to the hospital.

Sarah-Jane said: “This means the absolute world to Derek and I.”