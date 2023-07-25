News you can trust since 1845
Banknock care home residents get dancing thanks to The Nanas and Papas

Live musical entertainment ensured the dancefloor was full of residents from a local nursing home as they ditched their strollers for some real rock ‘n’ rollers.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

Bankview Care Home, in Banknock. welcomed local band The Nanas and Papas who played a set of songs from the 1950s, allowing residents to reconnect with their old favourites.

The five-piece band, who have been friends for over 50 years, started performing during the COVID-19 pandemic and now tour care homes throughout the Forth Valley area.

Bankview, which is part of the Holmes Care Group, organises regular events to encourage community spirit in the home and enable residents to live happy and healthy lives.

Bankview residents showed they could still cut a rug when The Nanas and Papas started performing (Picture: Submitted)Bankview residents showed they could still cut a rug when The Nanas and Papas started performing (Picture: Submitted)
Irene Burns, a Bankview staff member, said: “It doesn’t matter your age; you never forget your groove! Our residents are such an inspiration and all the staff loved

watching them enjoy the performance.

"We are so grateful to the band and can’t wait to have them back.”