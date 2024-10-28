Bangin' night in Bo'ness: Fireworks display set to make a big splash on the foreshore

By James Trimble
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:02 BST
Callendar Park will not be the only location to view the pyrotechnic and pocket-friendly wonder of a free of charge fireworks display this bonfire season.

The skies above the village will be alive with mini explosions of sound and colour from 7.30pm on Sunday, November 3 – a couple of days before the blue touch paper is lit for the Falkirk display.

The Corbie Inn has teamed up with BraasFest to organise the 20 minute extravaganza which people can view from Corbiehall, the Foreshore or Panbrae Road.

Just like 2023, the inn will be serving up burgers and hotdogs aplenty in the beer garden, while an ice cream van will be on hand dish out desserts of the cone kind.

The Corbie Inn, in Corbiehall, Bo'ness has once again organised an organised fireworks display for villagers to enjoy (Picture: Alistair Pryde)placeholder image
The Corbie Inn, in Corbiehall, Bo'ness has once again organised an organised fireworks display for villagers to enjoy (Picture: Alistair Pryde)

Organisers were supposedly asked to consider using “silent fireworks” but soon arrived at the conclusion there was no such thing, only slightly quieter ones that explode at lower altitudes.

It is hoped the short display will not be too much of inconvenience to nervous pets.

