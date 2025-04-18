Ball signed by Manchester United legends could help Falkirk memorial project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Manchester United ball signed by club legends Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham is being auctioned by a Falkirk councillor to raise funds for a very special memorial.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baillie Billy Buchanan hopes that its sale will add to funds that will pay for a memorial Celtic cross in Larbert Cemetery, beside the unmarked graves of nearly 1500 people who are buried there, on land once referred to as a “pauper’s grave”.

Baillie Billy Buchanan is an avid collector who has already offered to sell two guitars signed by Oasis to help realise his dream of creating the memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is being supported by other donors, who do not wish to be named, and he hopes the football, with its unique story, will add to the total raised.

Baillie Billy Buchanan with Manchester United ball, signed by Alex Ferguson and David Beckham. Picture: Contributed

The ball was purchased at an auction in London 23 years ago – but it was almost lost to collectors when it was on display in Bonnybridge Library and a brazen thief swiped it.

Luckily, police officers investigating another crime at the time were ‘on the ball’.

Baillie Buchanan explained: “A few months after I bought the ball, I held an exhibition of his football memorabilia in the local library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was well patronised, but one day I popped in to see how it was going and I was told by one of the staff that the ball and the plinth had been stolen.

“I thought that was it, but weeks later I received a knock on the door, to find two police officers – and with them was the ball and plinth.

“They were taking part in another investigation and recognised it as having been stolen.”

Baillie Buchanan put the ball safely away with his many other collectibles and admits that he had “forgotten all about it”, until he came across it recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He decided it was time to sell it and hopes any money raised will add to the funds that will pay for the handsome Celtic cross that has been chosen to mark the area where 1466 people are interred.

He hopes that an information board will soon be in place to tell people more of the background, with an unveiling ceremony due to take place on Saturday, June 7.

Baillie Buchanan said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed with the support I’ve had for this project.

“I would also like to thank the officers who recognised that the ball was stolen and retrieved it. My compliments to them for excellent police work.”