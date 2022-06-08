Bakkavor Salads to sponsor Bo'ness Children's Fair again

For the 25th year, Bakkavor Salads - the largest employer in the town - will sponsor the event.

This year, Bakkavor will be running a 'Best of Bo'ness' children's art competition, giving local children the opportunity to win £250 for their school. Children will be invited to submit a picture that celebrates the 'Best of Bo'ness' as a thriving community over the years. Entries can be submitted at the Bakkavor marquee during the Fair, which will be exhibited as a collection that day.

Bakkavor Salads Bo'ness general manager Kirk Connor said: "As the town's biggest employer, we like to play an active role in supporting the community - and, once again, we are delighted to support the Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit Brian Muldoon Photography. Bo'ness Fair 2021.