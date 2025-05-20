Bairns Business Club backing Falkirk team for 10 years
As well as the club winning this season’s Scottish Championship, Bairns Business Club marked its tenth anniversary.
The decade of networking with like-minded people, along with supporting the club and community was marked at the end-of-season final whistle lunch.
Held in Grangemouth’s Leapark Hotel, following lunch, those attending were entertained by speakers Des Clarke and Tam McManus.
The afternoon raised over £17,000 in support of Falkirk Football Club – and takes the Bairns Business Club support to almost £170,000 over the last ten years.
Spokesperson Gillian Niven said: “The Bairns Business Club is always open to new members. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with local business people, build new relationships, and even make a few friends along the way.”
It hosts six breakfast meetings throughout the season, an annual hospitality day and the final whistle lunch.
