Baird Bottom: Globetrotting troubadour Calum plays Falkirk rock beer hall
Having performed in Cuba at the end of last year and headlined shows promoting his new single Something New This Way Comes last month, Calum will play a set in the Callendar Riggs venue on Friday, March 14, before he heads off on his travels once more.
Hopefully Calum will perform his latest tune, which some say is reminiscent of early Bob Dylan.
“I wanted to capture the feeling of change on the horizon in the world today,” he told The Falkirk Herald just before the single was released back in February.
Calum is preparing for a tour later in the year, which includes solo shows, festival slots and a visit to Germany in June.
The strumming at Rock Bottom starts from 7pm with support from Paisley Road West resident Anton O’Donnell.
