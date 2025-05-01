Bainsford woman's 100 miles in May fundraising challenge in memory of her dad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bainsford woman is preparing to walk 100 miles in May to raise funds for charity in memory of her late dad – while 28 weeks plus pregnant.

Becca Elliot has set herself the challenge of covering the distance within the month of May to raise vital funds for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Her dad Robert Elliot sadly passed away in February from pancreatic cancer and Becca, 23, has committed to her fundraising challenge in his memory.

And to make things tougher, she’ll be completing the miles when she’s over 28 weeks pregnant.

Becca Elliot will be walking 100 miles in May to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Daughter Mikaylah will be joining her for many of the walks.

She said: “Something in me just felt like doing this would be the right thing to do.

"With the good weather coming, I also want to be out of the house more with my toddler, which will benefit my mental health during this pregnancy. I’ll be doing some of the walks in places I used to go with my dad, and this fundraiser will be beginning of an annual event I want to do for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

"Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates and I want to help raise awareness, fund research and support early diagnosis – to give people more time, more options and more hope.

"The cancer is often found too late, so I hope this challenge contributes to earlier diagnoses and better outcomes.

"Dad was given six months to live but sadly passed away just seven weeks later.

"My dad left behind four children, a granddaughter and he was due to become a grandad again this July. This challenge isn’t just about miles, it’s about memories, honouring my dad and helping others get the time that he didn’t.”

Becca, who is mum to toddler Mikayla, knows the challenge will be tough, but says it’s nothing compared to what her dad went through and what so many others are facing right now.

She continued: “I’ve done a lot of research, and I know my body isn’t the same during pregnancy, but I’m confident I can complete the 100 miles—maybe even more. I’ve created a plan, I’m listening closely to my body, and I’m ready to rest when needed. I’ll be napping when my toddler naps, making sure I eat and drink enough, and pacing myself every step of the way.

“I’ve planned weekly walks mostly throughout Falkirk—places like the Falkirk Wheel, the Helix and Kelpies, Canada Wood, etc. Once a week, I’m also planning to go further afield to spots like Beecraigs Loch, Strathclyde Loch, and Hound Point at South Queensferry. I’m using the AllTrails app to explore different routes and keep things fresh. This isn’t just a challenge, it’s about making memories too.”

Working part time at Tesco in Camelon, Becca says her job will help contribute to her total miles as she walks about 16 miles each weekend as she picks online orders in store. She also has a seasonal job cleaning the holiday hire boats at the Falkirk Wheel.

She also plans to share video updates throughout her challenge on her social media to document her journey and keep everyone updated on her progress – physically, emotionally and mile by mile.

She said: “It’s important to me that people see the real side of doing something like this, especially while pregnant, and I hope it inspires others to get involved in whatever way they can.

"I started my fundraising page on April 16 with a target of £250, and within a couple of days I was already half way there. By the 22nd I hit my goal before the challenge had even started so I’ve increased it to £350 to keep things realistic.

"What really motivates me is that the £250 already raised could fund nine hours with a nurse on the Pancreatic Cancer UK support line, or four hours of early diagnosis research, which I find amazing.

"I’m so thankful to everyone who’s supported me so far.”

To support Becca’s fundraising visit https://fundraise.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/fundraisers/beccaelliot