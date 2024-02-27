Bainsford War Memorial Association hand over gift to Army brigadier
The war memorial in Dawson Park was unveiled and dedicated on June 10, 2022.
Brigadier Ben Wrench, commander of the 51st Infantry Brigade in Scotland, attended and made a speech paying tribute to the fallen of Bainsford.
Members of the association decided to present the Brigadier with a gift as a thank you and a reminder of his visit.
A quadriptych was made consisting of four panels bearing the names and photographs of many of the 226 men from the community who fell in both World Wars. It is a smaller version of the one situated next to the memorial stone.
The images and details were obtained following three years of research and so far they have found 129 photographs from back issues of The Falkirk Herald and other newspapers from the time.
The association members are now looking for more from the regimental archives.
They are also working on a book with the help of historian Ian Scott to be used as a resource in schools and to tell the story of those who died in service of their country.
Brigadier Mark Dodson received the gift on behalf of Ben Wrench last week.
Pictures left to right are: Dave McQueen, member Bainsford War Memorial Association; Provost Robert Bissett; Councillor Margaret Anslow, Falkirk Council Veteran’ Champion; Robbie Burgess, member Bainsford War Memorial Association; Tom McMorrow, Special projects Officer ATC Cadets; Brigadier Mark Dodson, chief executive of Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association; and Baillie James Kerr, member of Bainsford War Memorial Association.