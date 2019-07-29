Bainsford’s Dawson Park is now pitch perfect after £65,000 upgrade

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn did the honours recently to officially open Dawson Park’s new upgraded £65,000 artificial surface pitch.

The brand new facility in Bainsford has been a big hit with local youngsters since it open its gates – the pitch is available every day from noon to 2pm and 4pm to 5pm.

Made possible through the hard work of the Dawson Sports Development Association, the pitch was installed by Synthetic Grass Solutions.

A Dawson Sports Development Association spokesperson said: “We have seen some new faces on the pitch recently, which is lovely to see and we are enjoying getting to know all the boys and girls and seeing them getting use out of the facility and playing nicely together – big kids mixing with the younger ones and all playing together.

“People couldn’t believe how far we have came to get pitch to this standard.”

The association, which is an official charity, is continuing to raise funds for a machine to help them maintain the pitch and keep it in tip top condition.

People can e-mail dawsonsportssteeringgroup@gmail.com for more information and bookings.