Bainsford marks VE Day 80 with wreath laying

Members of the Bainsford War Memorial committee organised a short service for VE Day 80.

Last Thursday’s event, came as the country marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe after the Nazis surrendered.

There was a short service, silence to remember all those who did not come home from the conflict and then a wreath was laid.

Similar events took place across the district’s communities as people remembered all those who had taken part in the war in Europe.