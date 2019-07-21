Bainsford Indian restaurant in the frame for top award

A well-known Indian restaurant in Bainsford is chasing national awards glory for the second time this year, after already winning major honours in April.

Masala Ram’s won Central region’s Best Dining Experience title in this year’s Scottish Curry Awards, and is now on the shortlist for the Best Indian Establishment title in the forthcoming 6th Food Awards Scotland contest.

The restaurant is up against contestants from across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, and will find if it has triumphed again at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on August 26.