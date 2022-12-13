The food will be handed out in Bainsford Community Hall on Saturday, December 16, between 12 and 3pm. No referrals are needed and it will be first come first served for the 50 bags of groceries that will include fresh veg.

Bainsford Hall Community Group are running the free food event in partnership with Langlees Food Initiative, Corra, and Falkirk Baptist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Fox, secretary of Bainsford Hall Community Group, said: “No-one should have to go without food over Christmas. It’s open to everybody in the community – anybody can turn up, you don’t need to have a referral or known to any agencies.”

Bainsford Hall Community Group are running the free food event in partnership with Langlees Food Initiative, Corra, and Falkirk Baptist Church.

Bags will be pre-packed, ready to go and while they are tailored towards families, individuals are welcome too.

The partners previously did a similar give-away in December 2020 but believe the demand will be even greater this year. Joanne said: “We have some funding left over from various projects and we have also had some donations from local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think we’ll actually get a bigger response than in 2020 because it seems as if things are even worse. It would be great if we didn’t have to do this sort of thing but since we are in a position to pay for it, we want to help.”