Bailliefields invite you to Brightons community hub to see new garden and enjoy social cafe

The community is being encouraged to come along and join in the latest venture at a village hub.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailliefields in Sunnyside Road, Brightons will be holding the first event in the new community garden on Saturday, November 1 from 10am until 2pm.

They will be filling the new raised beds with compost and plants, so if anyone can come along with wheelbarrow and gardening tools they will be made welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if you don’t want to get involved in the gardening work, people are invited to come along for a free hot drink, some lunch and take a look at the new garden.

The Bailliefields community hall opened in March, now it is hosting an open day at the new community garden. Pic: Michael Gillen

The social cafe is also running fortnightly on Tuesdays in the community hall, which opened last March.

A free dementia-friendly event, it runs from noon until 2pm where people can enjoy some refreshments, companionship and laughter.

The next cafe takes place on November 4, then on November 18 and December 2 and 16.

To find out more about any of these events, contact Julia Hayward on 07355 674186.