Bags for Life boost for shoppers’ favourite Falkirk causes

Falkirk community groups and charities are being offered the chance to gain a spin-off worth up to £2,000 from supermarket “bags for life” charges.

Organisations across Falkirk are being invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which has a pot of more than £1million to share across Scotland this year.

Customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting communities across Falkirk, and every quarter three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores across the country used to fund local projects.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 local community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Greenspace Scotland, whose Scottish coordinator, Emma Halliday, , said: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”