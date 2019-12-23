Bad parking in Grangemouth could lead to a traffic fatality

Residents fear shocking examples of inconsiderate parking in a long and winding narrow street could lead to a fatal road traffic collision if something is not done to curb it.

Strowan Road, in Grangemouth, is an “accident waiting to happen” according to home owners – some who cannot get access to and from their own driveways because of vehicles parked up onto the cobbled areas of pavements.

One fed up resident who has a partner who is a wheelchair user said the cars parking on the pavements are not just a headache and a nuisance, he also feared for the safety of his partner and for the safety of parents with prams and buggies who are forced to move out onto the road because the pavements are blocked by cars and vans.

The most galling thing for householders is there is more than adequate parking at the back of flats in Strowan Road – he showed the Falkirk Herald a half-empty car park which he stated was hardly used by people because it was a bit of a distance away from their homes.

While the parking is not actually illegal at the moment it will become a crime throughout the country once the Transport (Scotland) Bill comes into force in 2021.

Residents say they cannot wait that long and demand Falkirk Council put signs and lines in place in an effort to stop the motorists treating the pavements like their very own parking spaces.

“Someone is going to get seriously hurt, or worse,” said another homeowner. “I asked the police what should I do if I have to get my car out of my driveway in an emergency and it’s blocked in by all these cars.

“They said I should give them a call and they would come and move, but who knows how long that would take.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this matter in Strowan Road. However, on the matter of the legislation, vehicle parking on footways and footpaths is an issue considered by the Scottish Government during the passage of the Transport (Scotland) Bill.

“The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which gained Royal Assent in November, will make it illegal for vehicles to cause an obstruction by parking on a footway or footpath, with powers passing to Local Authorities for enforcement.

“Falkirk Council is currently awaiting the next stages of this Act to come in to force.”

The new legislation aims to stop vehicles from parking partially – or completely in the case of Strowan Road – on the pavement where they can become a major obstacle for less mobile individuals, either forcing them into traffic or preventing them from travelling altogether.

As well as ensuring all pedestrians have equal use of the pavements, the new Bill could save local authorities cash by preventing cars from causing damage to the pavements that must then be repaired.

However, the new legislation does contain a contentious clause that allows for delivery vehicles to park on the pavement for up to 20 minutes at a time.

Stuart Hay, director of parking Bill campaigners Living Streets Scotland, said: “This is the first nationwide ban put in place in the UK and represents the culmination of over a decade of campaigning.

“People in wheelchairs, parents with pushchairs and older adults who are currently forced into oncoming traffic when faced with vehicles blocking their path will now be able to enjoy a new freedom.

“Practical plans and resources should now be put in place to ensure the bill is enacted efficiently.”