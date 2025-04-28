Back to the 80s at XOXO Falkirk with Martin Kemp in 36 pics

Around 1000 were at Falkirk’s XOXO, formerly known as City, on Saturday

The former pop star was on the decks at the Princes Street venue – and the crowd of mainly women loved every minute of his appearance.

The organisers billed the event as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp.

They promised “non-stop classics and feel good hits” in a “lively atmosphere” and that’s exactly what the appreciative crowd got on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

The Spandau Ballet bass player, who was in the band with brother Gary, then went on to star as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

He has also appeared on TV with his son Roman and wife, Shirley, a former backing dancer with Wham.

Here’s a gallery of pics taken by photographer Michael Gillen – but this is only part one and there’s more to follow.

