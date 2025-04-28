Back to the 80s at XOXO Falkirk with Martin Kemp in 36 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 28th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
People turned out in numbers to enjoy some daytime dancing with former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Around 1000 were at Falkirk’s XOXO, formerly known as City, on Saturday

The former pop star was on the decks at the Princes Street venue – and the crowd of mainly women loved every minute of his appearance.

The organisers billed the event as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp.

They promised “non-stop classics and feel good hits” in a “lively atmosphere” and that’s exactly what the appreciative crowd got on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

The Spandau Ballet bass player, who was in the band with brother Gary, then went on to star as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

He has also appeared on TV with his son Roman and wife, Shirley, a former backing dancer with Wham.

Here’s a gallery of pics taken by photographer Michael Gillen – but this is only part one and there’s more to follow.

Martin Kemp on the decks at XOXO.

1. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing part one

Martin Kemp on the decks at XOXO. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Back to the 80s with tunes from Martin Kemp.

2. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing part one

Back to the 80s with tunes from Martin Kemp. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
XOXO's very own light show.

3. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing part one

XOXO's very own light show. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Hitting the dance floor.

4. Martin Kemp Daytime Dancing part one

Hitting the dance floor. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice