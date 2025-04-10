Babyof the week: Greyson Kyle
Mum Sophie Robinson, 21, is a sales assistant, while dad Angus Kyle, 20, is a scaffolder.
Mum said her pregnancy was really good. She said Greyson was breech so they had to think of other options for the birth.
He ended up being born by an elective C-section, and mum said she couldn’t have been happier. She said it was a really positive experience.
Greyson is the happiest cheekiest boy he loves giving everyone smiles and thinks everything is funny.
His proud grandparents are Michelle Bickle, Steven Bickle, Alasdair Robinson, Angela Mair, Nicola Currie and Angus Kyle.
Mum said she would like to thank her sisters Chloe and Ami Robinson for their support through the pregnancy and for being the amazing aunties they have become.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.