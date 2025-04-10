Babyof the week: Greyson Kyle

Grayson Kyle

Grayson Angus Kyle was born on June 20, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.10pm, weighing 7lb 7oz.

Mum Sophie Robinson, 21, is a sales assistant, while dad Angus Kyle, 20, is a scaffolder.

Mum said her pregnancy was really good. She said Greyson was breech so they had to think of other options for the birth.

He ended up being born by an elective C-section, and mum said she couldn’t have been happier. She said it was a really positive experience.

Greyson is the happiest cheekiest boy he loves giving everyone smiles and thinks everything is funny.

His proud grandparents are Michelle Bickle, Steven Bickle, Alasdair Robinson, Angela Mair, Nicola Currie and Angus Kyle.

Mum said she would like to thank her sisters Chloe and Ami Robinson for their support through the pregnancy and for being the amazing aunties they have become.

