Baby of the week: Whitecross tot Poppy Mallis

Poppy Mio Eadie Mallis was born on February 14, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lb.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Poppy Mallis (pic: submitted)Poppy Mallis (pic: submitted)
Mum Laura Mallis, 30, is a project coordinator, while dad Martin Eadie, 31, is a software developer. The family live in Whitecross.

Poppy spent a lot of time kicking mummy in her tummy throughout the pregnancy and mum says she kicks a lot outside too.

Mum and dad chose the name Poppy as Laura was in hospital before with an illness and when she got out the poppy flowers she had planted were in bloom.

Poppy loves sounds so mum and dad play here lots of music and sing her lots of songs. She loves Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

Her proud grandparents are Tom and Suzanne Eadie, Christine Bell, Fiona and Archie Mallis.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at NHS Forth Valley for their support through the pregnancy and after the birth.

*If you’ve recently had a new arrival in the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

