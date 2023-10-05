Poppy Mio Eadie Mallis was born on February 14, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lb.

Poppy Mallis (pic: submitted)

Mum Laura Mallis, 30, is a project coordinator, while dad Martin Eadie, 31, is a software developer. The family live in Whitecross.

Poppy spent a lot of time kicking mummy in her tummy throughout the pregnancy and mum says she kicks a lot outside too.

Mum and dad chose the name Poppy as Laura was in hospital before with an illness and when she got out the poppy flowers she had planted were in bloom.

Poppy loves sounds so mum and dad play here lots of music and sing her lots of songs. She loves Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

Her proud grandparents are Tom and Suzanne Eadie, Christine Bell, Fiona and Archie Mallis.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at NHS Forth Valley for their support through the pregnancy and after the birth.

