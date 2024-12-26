Baby of the week: Whitecross tot Greyson Irvine

Greyson Irvine (Pic: submitted)

Greyson Irvine was born on April 8, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.34pm, weighing 6lb 11oz.

Greyson’s mums are Charmaine Irvine, 28, a care worker and Kimberley Irvine, 29, a postie. The family live in Whitecross.

The couple had a good pregnancy with no complications.

Greyson was born two weeks and a day early. When it came to the birth, Charmaine said that the labour wasn’t bad either. Kimberley’s mum Lynne was there to help them throughout the pregnancy and labour.

Charmaine and Kimberley had picked a few names each, but neither of them liked them as much as Greyson, which they were set on since 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Greyson is a happy content baby, who is into everything and is super nosey like his mama.

His proud grandparents are GG Lynne Tasker and Pops Simon Tasker, who see him every other day and are totally besotted by him and spoil him rotten. He also has his Papa William Meldrum and Grandma Carole Meldrum who live in Edinburgh.

The mums would like to thank their family and close friends, especially Kimberley’s mum Lynne, for being there throughout the full process.

