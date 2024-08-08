Eilidh O'Donnell (pic: submitted)

Eilidh June Rea O’Donnell was born on January 24, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.04am, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Mum Amethyst O’Donnell, 29, is a customer care advisor and pedigree ragdoll breeder, while dad Johnathan O’Donnell, 29, works in specialist surfacing.

Eilidh is their first child and the family live in Westquarter.

Mum said her pregnancy was “a breeze”. She didn’t have any morning sickness although she grew a bit uncomfortable at the end and had pain in her hips.

When it came to the birth mum was induced and laboured into the night and the following morning. She had an epidural, tried a natural birth and forceps, but Eilidh was finally born via emergency c-section. Mum and baby stayed in the hospital for around five days as they both had an infection.

Eilidh’s name was chosen by dad after long debates as it was the only one mum and dad both liked. Mum said: “I have an uncommon name and wanted one for Eilidh. Johnathan vetoed Sapphire. In the end we opted for a more traditional name, similar to her grandmother Eileen.” Her middle name June is after her paternal grandmother.

Eilidh is a happy baby who smiles at everyone. Mum said: “She smiles all day long. She saves most of her giggles for her father.

"She completely has me wrapped round her little finger and she knows it.”

Eilidh’s proud grandparents are Reginald Rea, Eileen Kelly, June Pyefinch, John O’Donnell and step granny Liz O’Donnell.

Mum expressed her thanks to all the midwives and doctors at FVRH for looking after them during her lengthy birth. She also thanked her birthing partner Connie Scott who “kept me and my husband sane and helped explain things to me when I was exhausted. She stayed all night by my side. A very loyal friend.” Mum added her thanks to Connie’s husband Phil for coming in and feeding her husband during their stay. She also thanked her parents Eileen and Reg who helped take care of her and “cooked enough meals to last us a month”. Mum added a thank you to all the friends and family for their support and gifts for Eilidh.

