Savannah Craig

Mum Nicola Craig, 33, is a wedding singer, while dad James Craig, 32, is a wedding piper and DJ. Savannah is the couple’s first child. The family live in Dennyloanhead.

Mum said she felt nauseous for the first three months of her pregnancy which she said was then “a breeze” until the birth. She was in labour for 27 hours and had a natural birth.

Dad mentioned the name Savannah and both he and mum felt it was perfect. They had others but they didn’t feel right.

Savannah has just started dancing and is very excitable. She loves music, especially cheesy dance tunes. She has a gorgeous smile that brightens up everyone’s day.

Her proud grandparents are Robert Eddie, Wilma Eddie, James Craig Snr and Alice Bleakley.

Mum would love to thank all the midwives in Forth Valley Hospital that made her first birth a truly amazing experience. She’d also like to thank her mum Wilma for being there for her all the way through the pregnancy and a big thank you to her husband James for his support during the birth as it was tough and he kept her spirits up.