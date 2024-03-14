Lewis Brown (pic: Submitted)

Mum Amy Stewart, 26, is a customer advisor in a retail store, while dad Scott Brown, 28, is an electrician. The family live in Denny.

Mum said her pregnancy was great, it went so smoothly she couldn’t have had a better experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the birth, she was induced so labour was long. There were a few complications with Lewis’ heart rate dropping so mum ended up having a c-section.

Mum and dad chose the name as they wanted a name that was modern, but not unusual. One of the first they came up with was Lewis, which they said suited him perfectly once he was here.

Lewis has always been a very alert baby and needs to know everything that is going on around him. He’s a happy boy who always has a smile on his face. He’s cheeky, always sticking his tongue out and blowing raspberries at everyone.

Lewis’ grandparents are Scott and Mary Brown and Thomas Stewart. His great grampy is Tom Stewart. Mum said: “Unfortunately my mum Annette Johnston and my gran Margaret Stewart have passed away so never got to meet Lewis, but I know they would both love him so much”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum would like to thank her Aunt Edith for being the best support through the birth and for always being there when she’s needed her throughout her life. She added: “Scott and I appreciate everything you’ve done for us”.