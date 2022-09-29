Baby of the week: Tot Leo Hamilton

Leo Hamilton

Mum Lisa Meikle, 29 is a recruitment consultant, while dad Gary Hamilton, 30, was a lead electrical engineer in the Royal Navy, but now Leo has arrived is training as an electrician.

The family live in Brightons.

Mum said she had a relatively easy pregnancy with no morning sickness and all was well apart from some hip/back pain.

Mum was induced early as Leo was measuring small. She was induced on January 31 and after a bit of waiting and 13 hours in labour, Leo arrived on the second, two days before his due date.

Mum said: “There were no complications, the birth went well and he was perfect.”

Mum and dad struggled to find a name throughout the whole pregnancy. They had a short list of names and their favourite got vetoed after he was born as Leo suited him best. His middle name William is a family name on his mum’s side and specifically her brother’s name.

Leo is a little smiler. He’s a mummy’s boy and is already a wee rascal.

Leo’s grandparents are Lyn Meikle and Cameron Meikle from Grangemouth and Kay Hamilton and the late Thomas Hamilton from Brightons.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwifery team at FVRH.

