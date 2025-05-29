Baby of the week: Tamfourhill tot Caleb Hunter

Caleb Hunter

Caleb James Hunter was born on October 11, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.16am, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Dad Stuart Hunter, 37, and mum Jennifer Hunter, 26, are both team managers in retail. Caleb has a big brother Harris, who is six and a big sister Ellie, who is two. Both have been amazing with their new brother. The family live in Tamfourhill.

Mum said she had a hematoma early in the pregnancy which she said was a bit of a scare, but apart from that the pregnancy was pretty smooth.

When it came to the birth mum said she went in for an induction, but she didn’t need it. After she had her waters broken it took a while for labour to start. She said: “I asked for an epidural after a while, but straight after the needle was inserted I felt an urge to push and it only took two or three pushes and he was here.”

Mum had her heart set on a name throughout her pregnancy, but dad didn’t like it. After baby was born, dad suggested Caleb. That night in the hospital a doctor came in to take baby’s bloods and introduced himself as Caleb. Mum said: “I thought how strange, maybe it’s a sign, so we called him Caleb.” His middle name James is his Papa’s name and also his dad and brother’s middle name.

Caleb is a happy, content little boy who is a bit cheeky already and laughs when you tell him off for pulling your hair etc.

His proud grandparents are Ann and Gordon Snedden and Marjory Richardson.

Mum said she would like to thank all the doctors and midwives that helped throughout her pregnancy and labour, including the midwives in triage when I was in a few times early pregnancy. She gave a special mention to community midwife Kirsty Ballantyne, who she said was “so lovely and helpful every time I seen her”.

