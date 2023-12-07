Nico Henderson (pic: submitted)

Mum Amy Henderson, 34, is an auditor at Prudential, while dad Ryan Henderson, 36, is a warehouse operator at North British Distillery. Nico has a four-legged big sister, Dior, the family’s tea cup chihuahua. The family live in Stoneywood, Denny.

Mum said she had a lovely pregnancy which was a great excuse to book lots of meals out since date nights with a pink gin were out of the equation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the birth, mum said it was 16 hours long and she “actually quite enjoyed the gas and air part”.

Mum and dad chose the name Nico while shopping for their new couch. The girl that served them in DFS in Glasgow spoke about her brother Nico and instantly mum and dad said if they ever have a baby they would call him that and it stuck. Mum has Italian roots so his middle name Antonio is the third generation in her family with that name. Her late papa was Antonio Petale and her dad is Antonio Petale so she wanted to carry it on with her son and have her dad’s name in the middle.

Mum says Nico is the happiest loving little boy who is very strong willed and knows exactly what he wants. She said he doesn’t need to talk to let you know what he wants or what he’s thinking.

Nico’s proud grandparents are papa Tony Petale and nona Ann Petale and granny Louise Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank the grandparents dearly as they are there for them and Nico whenever they need them and nothing is a problem. Nico is a lucky boy to call them his grandparents and he loves them all dearly.