Reeva Balfour (pic: submitted)

The tables were turned for mum Kaitlynd Balfour, 27, when instead of delivering babies in her job as a midwife at the local hospital, she was the one giving birth. Dad Sam Balfour, 29, is a salesman. The family live in Stenhousemuir along with dog Apollo, who is the best big brother to Reeva.

Mum said the pregnancy was quite hard going as she was sick from the beginning until the day Reeva was born, but she said “it was all worth it!”. Mum added: “The wee monkey wasn’t much of a mover towards the end so we were kept on our toes having lots of checks to make sure she was okay.”

Reeva was born by caesarian section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad couldn’t decide on a name that they both liked and mum wanted something a wee bit different. Kaitlynd’s mum had been on holiday to a place called Riva in Italy. Kaitlynd loved it so they tweaked the spelling a little to make it easier to pronounce. Reeva’s middle name, Carlin is made up from parts of both of her grandmothers’ names.

Mum said Reeva is a wee livewire who loves a carry on. She said: “She’s at her happiest playing with her big cousins, she’s definitely been here before. She’s a brilliant wee baby, always got a smile for everyone.”

Her grandparents are Graeme and Lindsey Cuthill and John Balfour. Her paternal grandmother, Carol Balfour, passed away a few years before she was born but they know that she would have idolised her.

Mum would like to thank the staff at the Larbert hospital. She said: “I can’t thank my colleagues at Forth Valley maternity unit enough for looking after us. They’re a special lot.”