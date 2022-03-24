Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Kallen McKinlay

Dad John McKinlay is a manual technician, while mum Emma Mason is a mechanic. Kallen has a big sister, Lilly-Ann Fraser.

The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said her pregnancy was really good and she was induced a week before her due date.

Kallen McKinlay

She said the labour itself was very quick.

Dad chose the name Kallen because it’s unusual and it means mighty warrior.

Mum says Kallen is a very happy and content boy who is always smiling.

Kallen’s proud grandmother is Isobel McKinlay.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for their amazing support and also the maternity staff at the Larbert hospital for bringing Kallen into the world safely.

