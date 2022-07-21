Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Grace Curran

Mum Emily Curran, 26, is an early years officer.
Grace has two big sisters, Lilly who is seven and four year old Aria.
They live in Stenhousemuir.
Mum said her pregnancy was great with just morning sickness at the beginning. The birth was induced as she was overdue.
She said she chose the name Grace as she’d always loved it.
Grace is a happy, smiley, content baby with big blue eyes. Her mum said she is amazing in every way, loves to watch her big sisters play and loves lots of cuddles.
Grace’s proud grandparents are Robert and Danielle Curran.
Mum Emily said she’d like to thank her mum and her best friend Mhari Laidlaw for being there for her throughout the pregnancy and for always being there for her and the girls.
