Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Flynn Gibson

Flynn Gibson

Mum Chloe Kennedy is an early years officer at Carronshore ELC, while dad Andrew Gibson is a team leader for Sky.

Flynn has a big sister Tilly who is three.

The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said the pregnancy was hard as she was sickness from the start until the end, however seeing him at scans and feeling his little kicks made it better.

She said the birth was very fast. Her waters broke at 6am and he was delivered naturally at 8.55am. Flynn spent a short amount of time in the NICU as he struggled to maintain his temperature after he was born.

Mum and dad couldn’t find a name they liked. They searched for a long time. They knew they wanted Mathieson after Chloe’s dad and James after Andrew’s papa, but finding a first name was difficult. They eventually both agreed on Flynn and mum says it’s perfect.

Flynn is a happy wee guy and he loves watching his sister’s every move.

His proud grandparents are Mandy and Mat Kennedy and Susanne and Alan Gibson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, especially the Cedar team and a big thank you to Stephanie as she delivered Flynn.