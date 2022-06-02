Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Emily Logan

Emily Logan

Mum Jade Logan is a support for learning assistant, while dad Grant Logan is a grounds maintenance assistant.

Emily is their first child. The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said her pregnancy went well. She had a few mobility issues but they were related to pre-existing conditions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said she loved being pregnant and her bump.

However, mum said the birth itself was “traumatic”. She went into hospital on the Tuesday to be induced, but Emily wasn’t born until the Sunday night. She ended up being delivered by an emergency caesarian section.

Mum and dad had a different name picked out for baby but when they both saw the name Emily they thought that’s it and then it was set in stone for weeks before the birth.

Mum and dad say Emily is amazing. She’s such a happy baby who has the cheekiest wee smile.

Emily’s very lucky to have a lot of grandparents, and great grandparents, who absolutely love her to bits.

Mum and dad would like to thank their family for their support and all the staff in the maternity department at Forth Valley Royal.