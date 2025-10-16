Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Ellie Richards

Ellie Richards (pic: contributed)

Ellie Richards was born on March 3, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 11.03pm.

Dad Chris Richards is a labourer for Curb maintenance, while mum Roslyn Richards is an administrator for NHS Forth Valley. Ellie has two older brothers, Rogan who is nine and Joe who is 11. The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said the pregnancy was quite tricky. She was very sick throughout the full pregnancy and she had bother with pelvic girdle near the end. She said she was “very ready” for Ellie’s arrival by the time she was ready to come.

Mum said the birth itself was very quick and Ellie arrived one week early.

Mum and dad had chosen the name Ellie from the beginning of the pregnancy. They wanted to incorporate Roslyn’s late gran Elizabeth’s name in some way and mum said Ellie just fit perfectly.

Ellie is such a happy, content baby. She’s always smiling and already very talkative. She makes her family laugh every day.

Mum and dad would like to thank their family and friends for all the help and support they have received.

