Blake Lennon (pic: Sarah Glen)

Mum Melissa Lennon is 34, while dad Thomas Lennon is 37 and a CNC operator at Progress rail. Blake has a big sister, Avianna who is three and adores her baby brother.

The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum said she had nausea for the first three months of the pregnancy and for the last few months she was extremely uncomfortable and had difficulty sleeping.

Blake arrived into the world by planned caesarean section three days before his due date. Mum said it couldn’t have gone better, however they all got a shock at his weight, even the theatre staff.

Mum and dad found out they were having a boy at a gender scan and they had only a few names they could agree on. They felt Blake was the perfect name. His middle names are after his dad, grandad, papa and uncle.

Mum says Blake is such a happy little boy, who is always smiling and is very active and energetic. He loves when his big sister makes him laugh and plays with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake’s proud grandparents are Edith and Alan Docherty and Thomas and Caroline Lennon.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal for their support and the care given before, during and after Blake’s birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad