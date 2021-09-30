Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Blake Hall

Blake Hall

Blake is the first child for mum Michelle Louise Fallon and dad Lee Thomas Hall. The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said she had a great pregnancy with only a few migraines and intense back pain near the end.

She said she loved giving birth and was in labour for eight hours, 19 minutes. Blake was delivered with forceps as when she was pushing his heart rate was dropping.

Mum and dad found it really hard trying to pick a boy’s name, but dad picked Blake and mum absolutely loved it.

Blake has a cheeky personality which makes mum and dad laugh every minute of the day and it shines right through his smile.

His proud grandparents are grans Louise Vetters and Ethel Fallon, grandad Allan Fallon and great gran Dinah Fallon.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives and doctors at the Larbert hospital who helped deliver Blake as they made his birth such a positive experience and made sure he came into the world safely.