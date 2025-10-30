Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Asher Dolan

Asher Stephen Robert Dolan was born on March 16, 2025 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.37am, weighing 6lb 1oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Charlotte Dolan is a stay at home mum, while dad James Dolan is a cyber security engineer. Asher has three elder siblings – Nevaeh, Primrose and Jed. The family live in Stenhousemuir.

Mum said the pregnancy passed very quickly as they were all so busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birth itself was challenging and Asher was born by emergency c-section. Mum said it all went as well as it could have in the circumstances.

Asher Dolan (pic: Contributed)

Asher is a happy, cuddly, smiley wee boy.

His proud grandparents are Dave and Wendy Smale and Jacqueline Dunn. His great grandparents are Noel and Gwen Newton.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the materity staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Charlotte’s parents for helping with the other children while they were in hospital.

*If you’d like to see your new addition to the family feature as our baby of the week in a future edition, then please get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

>>This weekly feature is proudly supported by Babes Boutique, 25 Glebe Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HX, babesboutique.co.uk