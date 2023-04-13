Baby of the week: Stenhousemuir tot Amelia Stoddart
Amelia Ann Stoddart was born on June 17, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.27am, weighing 7lb 1oz.
Mum Nikki Stoddart, 19, works at a doggy day care centre. Mum and daughter live in Stenhousemuir.
Mum said during the pregnancy she had a lot of sickness and low iron, but it was good apart from that.
When it came to the birth, mum said she was in labour for 26 hours before Amelia decided to make her appearance. Mum got through it with just gas and air.
Mum chose the name Amelia after Amelia Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy.
Amelia has developed her own wee bubbly personality. Mum said she hardly cries and she always has a smile on her face.
Her proud grandparents are Nana and Papa Ann and Robert Stoddart.
Mum said she’d like to thank her mum Ann for helping her through the pregnancy, labour and the start of Amelia’s life. She added: “If it wasn’t for her I don’t know where I’d be.”
