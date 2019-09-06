Baby of the Week: Sophie Bell

Sophie Bell
Sophie Bell

Sophie Elizabeth Louise Bell was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on May 14, at 8.34 am. She weighed 6lbs 7.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Nicola Wells (29) is a stay at home mum, who is from Bonnybridge while dad, Dougie Bell (26), from Falkirk, works in a warehouse.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum felt very happy in the beginning.

THE BIRTH: The birth was very fast. Mum said it was nice and easy.

THE NAME: The name Sophie was chosen by Nicola as she has always liked the name. Elizabeth was picked because it runs in her mum’s family and Louise came from Dougie’s sister-in-law who was also the birthing partner.

THE BABY: She is a very happy child. She is full of smiles and cuddles. Sophie also has the most beautiful big blue eyes.

GRANDPARENTS: Tracy Wells, who is from Bonnybridge. Alex and Val Bell, who are from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Mum and dad would like to say a big thank you to Louise Baird and to both sides of the family for all of their help and support through this experience. Also a thank you to Emily Wells who is a very proud big sister. Also thanks to her great grandparents Elizabeth Wells and Henry Wells.