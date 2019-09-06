Baby of the Week: Sophie Bell

Sophie Elizabeth Louise Bell was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on May 14, at 8.34 am. She weighed 6lbs 7.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Nicola Wells (29) is a stay at home mum, who is from Bonnybridge while dad, Dougie Bell (26), from Falkirk, works in a warehouse.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum felt very happy in the beginning.

THE BIRTH: The birth was very fast. Mum said it was nice and easy.

THE NAME: The name Sophie was chosen by Nicola as she has always liked the name. Elizabeth was picked because it runs in her mum’s family and Louise came from Dougie’s sister-in-law who was also the birthing partner.

THE BABY: She is a very happy child. She is full of smiles and cuddles. Sophie also has the most beautiful big blue eyes.

GRANDPARENTS: Tracy Wells, who is from Bonnybridge. Alex and Val Bell, who are from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Mum and dad would like to say a big thank you to Louise Baird and to both sides of the family for all of their help and support through this experience. Also a thank you to Emily Wells who is a very proud big sister. Also thanks to her great grandparents Elizabeth Wells and Henry Wells.