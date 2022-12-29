Sofia Rose Servera

Mum Ashley Prentice, 35, is a chargehand cleaner, while dad Kyle Servera, 42, is a labourer.

Sofia has four big sisters Kyra, Megan Mackenzie and Corale, and three brothers Dylan, Kaden and Lyle.

Mum said the pregnancy was tough as she had pelvic girdle pain and constantly felt sick.

She said the birth was a different experience for her as it was the first time she’d had a water birth. Mum added that she would recommend it to anyone considering one as it made labour slightly more comfortable.

Mum and dad chose the name Sofia as they wanted a Spanish name as dad is half Spanish. They chose Rose because Ashley’s gran and son Lyle like it. When Sofia was born they thought her name really suited her.

Sofia Rose is a really happy baby who cheers everyone up with her infectious wee smile. She is cheeky as she’s always sticking her tongue out and blowing raspberries.

Her proud grandparents are Gran Elizabeth who lives in London, and granny Mo and papa Juan who live in Camelon.

Mum said she would like to thank the midwives at Forth Valley Royal as they go above and beyond with their care, and she would also like to thank their families for being on babysitting duties when a well deserved date night is needed.

