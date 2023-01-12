Baby of the week: Slamannan tot Sophie-Mae Gordon
Sophie-Mae Gordon was born on April 12, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.54am, weighing 7lb 5oz.
Dad Steven Gordon is a roofer, while mum Samantha Buntain is a clinical support worker within the NHS. Sophie-Mae has a big brother, Steven, who is seven and a big sister, Carly-Rose, who is two. The family live in Slamannan.
Mum said her pregnancy “flew in” and when it came to the birth she said Sophie-Mae arrived on her due date with a natural delivery and no complications.
Mum said she has loved the name from when she was little and she has a friend called Sophie and she loved her name. By adding Mae she was putting her own unique twist on the name.
Sophie-Mae is a cheeky, cheerful and confident little girl who smiles at everyone.
Her proud grandparents are Julie and Ralph Gordon, Kenny Buntain and Tracey Brooks.
Mum said she would like to thank everyone who has been there since Sophie-Mae was welcomed into the world.
