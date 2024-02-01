Luke Tulloch (pic: submitted)

Dad Graham Tulloch, 29, is a roofer, while mum Kim Tulloch, 29, is a cost analyst. Luke has a big brother, Graham, who is eight. The family live in Slamannan.

Mum said the pregnancy seemed to last forever. She had heartburn throughout her pregnancy and the one craving she had, which lasted for most of the pregnancy, was for milk.

Mum said: “I would easily drink a two litre carton a day, sometimes more. If I ran out later at night when the shops were shut here my first go to would be to my sister or mum since they are both in Slamannan. If I had drunk theirs too then Graham needed to head to Falkirk. He said we would have been cheaper buying a cow.”

Due to baby’s size, mum was sent for an induction at 36 weeks and four days, as they believed if he got much bigger she wouldn’t be able to have a natural birth. She was sent for a c-section 69 hours later and Luke was born.

Luke was to be called Jaxon through the pregnancy, but on the way to theatre, dad said to mum ‘what about Luke?’. She was shocked but once she held her new arrival she just felt he was to be Luke. His middle name John is after Kim’s dad.

Mum said: “Luke is the happiest baby I know, he’s such a content baby and a great sleeper. He is starting to love the sound of his own voice lately which is funny. He’s always talking to Shadow, our dog. Those two are best buddies.”

Luke’s proud grandparents are John McLuckie, Ruby Cochrane and James Tulloch.