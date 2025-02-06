Baby of the week: Slamannan tot Carter McGarry

Carter McGarry (pic: submitted)

Carter Stuart James McGarry was born on May 26, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.47am, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Mum Lucy McAlpine, 25, is a production operator, while dad Christopher McGarry, 24, is an electrical engineer. The family live in Slamannan.

Carter is the first boy cousin on his mum’s side and number seven on his dad’s.

Mum said the pregnancy was easy going and there were not too many issues. She had no sickness.

When it came to the birth mum was induced on the Thursday and Carter was born on the Sunday morning by emergency c-section due to complications with his heartbeat.

Mum and dad chose the name Carter as it came up on a list and it was the only one they both agreed on.

Mum said Carter is a very chilled, happy smiling boy who is very laid back.

Carter’s proud grandparents are Andrene and Stuart McAlpine and Jim and Elaine McGarry.

Mum and dad would like to thank both sets of grandparents and their extended family for their help and advice.

