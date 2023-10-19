Kobe Marshall (Pic: submitted)

Mum Stacey Johnstone, 36, is a dental nurse, while dad James Marshall, 40, is a facilities manager for Robertsons. Kobe has a big brother Kitt, who is five, and a big sister Remy, who is four. The family live in Shieldhill.

Mum said the pregnancy was a surprise and she was quite sick throughout but felt better in the third trimester.

Mum said after previously having natural births, Kobe was born via emergency c-section at 39 weeks as mum and baby contracted sepsis. She said: “Luckily we are both all fine and well now after a worrying entrance into the world.”

Mum and dad chose the name Kobe because they thought it was quite cool. His middle name has a special meaning as Avi means father. The family lost Stacey’s dad to cancer in 2019 so it is in memory of him.

Kobe is a very smiley baby and will laugh and smile at anyone, he brightens up any room. He adores his big brother and sister and likes to make lots of noise so he knows he is heard in his busy house.

His proud grandparents are Elizabeth Johnstone and Caroline Marshall.

Mum and dad would like to thank Kitt and Remy for being the best big brother and sister a little boy could ask for. They would also like to thank the doctor who delivered Kobe for working so fast and keeping mum and baby safe.